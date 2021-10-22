New Delhi: Gold price in India today went down by Rs 200 per 100 gram even though rate of the precious metal has gone up in the international market, according to data on good returns website. The fall in gold rate is likely to spur demand among common buyers ahead of Diwali 2021 and Dhanteras. Gold prices also witnessed a drop in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹5,900 Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras; Check Gold Price in Your City
Gold Rate in Futures Trade, International Market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading lower by 0.24 per cent, to Rs 47,386 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, as per data on MCX India website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - You Can Buy Digital Gold at Re 1 During Diwali, Dhanteras: 5 Things to Know Before Purchase
In the international market, gold prices gained against a weaker dollar. Spot gold is up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,785.00 per ounce, the US gold futures increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,786.00, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Massive Rs 5,600; Check Latest Gold Price in Your City
Gold Price in India
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,840 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Lucknow, gold price is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat.