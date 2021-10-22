New Delhi: Gold price in India today went down by Rs 200 per 100 gram even though rate of the precious metal has gone up in the international market, according to data on good returns website. The fall in gold rate is likely to spur demand among common buyers ahead of Diwali 2021 and Dhanteras. Gold prices also witnessed a drop in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹5,900 Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras; Check Gold Price in Your City

Gold Rate in Futures Trade, International Market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading lower by 0.24 per cent, to Rs 47,386 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, as per data on MCX India website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices gained against a weaker dollar. Spot gold is up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,785.00 per ounce, the US gold futures increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,786.00, as per Reuters report.

Gold Price in India