New Delhi: Gold price today remained low after consecutive days of fall in the rate of the precious metal. In fact, gold rate in India has witnessed a substantial drop from the all-time highs. Gold price had skyrocketed to a record Rs 50,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat on January 5 this year. On Monday, gold rate remained below Rs 46,100-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat. With this, gold rate has dropped by more than Rs 4,000 per 10 gram in nine months, according to good returns website.

However, gold price remains well above of the low level which was seen in 2019 when the gold rate was hovering around Rs 35,000-mark, as per details provided by the good returns website.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, gold futures were trading lower by 0.40 per cent, as per mcxindia website. Meanwhile, in the international market, spot gold was down by 2.1 per cent at USD 1,787.40 per ounce and the US gold futures fell by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,786.90 even as the American Dollar remained stable, Reuters reported.

Gold Rate Today