New Delhi: Gold price has dropped by Rs 800 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. However, in futures trade, Gold prices today rose in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the December delivery on Monday traded higher by 0.17 per cent, to Rs 48,006 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,761 lots, according to details on MCX India website.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts were quoted as saying by PTI.

In the international market, gold prices went up. While spot gold prices were up by 0.2 per cent, the US gold futures have increased by 0.2 per cent, according to a Reuters report.

Gold Price

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 48,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 48,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 45,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,700 petr 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Vadodara is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 47,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 47,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 48,200 per 10 gram.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with price at the jewellery shops.