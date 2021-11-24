New Delhi: Gold price has gone down by a staggering Rs 1,290 per 10 gram, according to data on good returns website. The significant drop in the rate will bring cheer for common buyers in the ongoing wedding season across India.Also Read - Gold Price Today 20 Nov 2021: 24 Carat and 22 Carat Gold Price Remains Unchanged Today; Know Gold and Silver Rates in your City

Meanwhile, Gold prices fell in the futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December traded lower by 1.06 per cent, to Rs 47,416 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, according to MCX India website. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Whopping Rs 3,700. Check Gold Price in Your City

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Changes Big. Check Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, gold prices have gone up. While spot gold has been increased by 0.3 per cent to USD 1,794.96, the US gold futures have soared by 0.6 per cent to USD 1,793.90.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 48,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at jewelley shops.