New Delhi: Gold rate has dropped significantly by Rs 3,600 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. With this, gold price has gone down for consecutive days bringing joy for common buyers amid the ongoing wedding season. However, gold prices in futures trade today went up as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by 0.02 per cent to Rs 47,445 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, as per data on MCX India website.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts were quoted as saying by PTI.

In the international market, gold prices were up as the value of American dollar depreciated. While spot gold has increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,792.05 per ounce, the US gold futures were up by 0.4 per cent to USD 1,791.70.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,770 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Notably, gold price mentioned in the copy may not match with the rate at jewellery shops.