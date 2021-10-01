New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 6,100 per 100 gram. Following the drop, gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat is down below Rs 45,000-mark, as per data on good returns website. This comes as gold prices in the international market too witnessed a downfall.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Low; Check Gold Price in Your City
Meanwhile, gold prices have gained in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices were trading higher by 1.69 per cent, to Rs 46,554 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,652 lots, as per data on MCX India. Also Read - Gold at Just ₹100: Where To Buy; Details Here
Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, PTI reported. Also Read - Gold Rate Falls to Lowest Since June; Check Gold Price in Your City
In the international market, gold prices have gone down. Spot gold fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,754.64 per ounce, the US gold futures dropped 0.1 per cent to USD 1,755.90, Reuters reported.
Gold Price Today
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 44,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kolkata, gold rate is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 43,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 43,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 43,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 43,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Jaipur, gold price is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 44,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.