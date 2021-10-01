New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 6,100 per 100 gram. Following the drop, gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat is down below Rs 45,000-mark, as per data on good returns website. This comes as gold prices in the international market too witnessed a downfall.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Low; Check Gold Price in Your City

Meanwhile, gold prices have gained in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices were trading higher by 1.69 per cent, to Rs 46,554 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,652 lots, as per data on MCX India.

Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, PTI reported.

In the international market, gold prices have gone down. Spot gold fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,754.64 per ounce, the US gold futures dropped 0.1 per cent to USD 1,755.90, Reuters reported.

Gold Price Today