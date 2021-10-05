New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable at Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat, as per data on good returns website. This comes even as gold rates slipped in the international market. Gold prices in the futures trade also fell as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, PTI reported on Monday.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Low; Check Gold Price in Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was traded lower by Rs 102, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 46,404 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,469 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per the PTI report. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 03 October 2021: Yellow Metal Inches Closer to Rs 46,000/10 gm | Check Revised Rates

In the international market, gold prices fell as American dollar gained. Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to USD 1,761.69 per ounce, the lowest level since September 23, as per a Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 02 October 2021: Yellow Metal Witnesses BIG Change; Check Revised Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 45,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengalore is Rs 43,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy don’t include GST and other taxes. These rates may not match with the gold prices at jewellery shops.