New Delhi: Gold price today was increased by Rs 260 per 10 per gram on the occasions of Navratri and Durga Puja, according to data on good returns website. This comes as gold rates in the international market were nearing one-month high. In futures trade also, Gold prices on Thursday rose as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Price In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Other Cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 1.46 per cent, to Rs 47,887 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,147 lots, according to MCXIndia website. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, PTI reported. Also Read - Gold Price Remains Low; Check Gold Rate in Your City Before Buying

In the international market, spot gold was at USD 1,793.72 per ounce. The US gold futures were at USD 1,792.20, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Rate During Navratri Remains Stable; Check Gold Price in Your City

Gold Price Today

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,440 per 10 gram off 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold rate is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44.150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with prices at jewellery shops.