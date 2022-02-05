Gold Price Today: Gold rate in India on February 5 for 24 carat stands at Rs 4,965 per gram. The yellow metal rate for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 45,100 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,200, according to goodreturns’ website. Yesterday, the Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,500.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 6,000 On February 4, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
The price of gold decreased by Rs 400 for 10 grams of 22 carat by Rs 450 for 10 grams of 24 carat in the last 24 hours in India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
The fluctuation is the prices of gold was also observed in different cities in India since yesterday. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat in Kolkata is Rs 49,200 while 22 carat is Rs 45,100. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 1,000 On February 1, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹45,300
|₹49,450
|Mumbai
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Delhi
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Kolkata
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Bangalore
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Hyderabad
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Kerala
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Pune
|₹45,050
|₹49,060
|Vadodara
|₹44,950
|₹49,050
|Ahmedabad
|₹45,010
|₹49,100
|Jaipur
|₹45,050
|₹48,900
|Lucknow
|₹45,700
|₹48,600
|Coimbatore
|₹45,300
|₹49,450
|Madurai
|₹45,300
|₹49,450
|Vijayawada
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Patna
|₹45,050
|₹49,060
|Nagpur
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Chandigarh
|₹45,700
|₹48,600
|Surat
|₹45,000
|₹49,100
|Bhubaneswar
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Mangalore
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Visakhapatnam
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
|Nashik
|₹45,050
|₹49,050
|Mysore
|₹45,100
|₹49,200
Gold Rate in India for Last 10 Days (10 g)
|Date
|22 Carat
|24 Carat
|Feb 4, 2022
|₹45,100 ( -400 )
|₹49,200 ( -450 )
|Feb 3, 2022
|₹45,500 ( 600 )
|₹49,650 ( 670 )
|Feb 2, 2022
|₹44,900 ( 0 )
|₹48,980 ( 0 )
|Feb 1, 2022
|₹44,900 ( 0 )
|₹48,980 ( -10 )
|Jan 31, 2022
|₹44,900 ( -100 )
|₹48,990 ( -100 )
|Jan 30, 2022
|₹45,000 ( 0 )
|₹49,090 ( 90 )
|Jan 29, 2022
|₹45,000 ( -150 )
|₹49,000 ( -250 )
|Jan 28, 2022
|₹45,150 ( -350 )
|₹49,250 ( -390 )
|Jan 27, 2022
|₹45,500 ( -400 )
|₹49,640 ( -190 )
|Jan 26, 2022
|₹45,900 ( 150 )
|₹49,830 ( 150 )