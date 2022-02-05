Gold Price Today: Gold rate in India on February 5 for 24 carat stands at Rs 4,965 per gram. The yellow metal rate for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 45,100 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,200, according to goodreturns’ website. Yesterday, the Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,500.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 6,000 On February 4, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The price of gold decreased by Rs 400 for 10 grams of 22 carat by Rs 450 for 10 grams of 24 carat in the last 24 hours in India.

The fluctuation is the prices of gold was also observed in different cities in India since yesterday. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat in Kolkata is Rs 49,200 while 22 carat is Rs 45,100.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹45,300 ₹49,450 Mumbai ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Delhi ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Kolkata ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Bangalore ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Hyderabad ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Kerala ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Pune ₹45,050 ₹49,060 Vadodara ₹44,950 ₹49,050 Ahmedabad ₹45,010 ₹49,100 Jaipur ₹45,050 ₹48,900 Lucknow ₹45,700 ₹48,600 Coimbatore ₹45,300 ₹49,450 Madurai ₹45,300 ₹49,450 Vijayawada ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Patna ₹45,050 ₹49,060 Nagpur ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Chandigarh ₹45,700 ₹48,600 Surat ₹45,000 ₹49,100 Bhubaneswar ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Mangalore ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Visakhapatnam ₹45,100 ₹49,200 Nashik ₹45,050 ₹49,050 Mysore ₹45,100 ₹49,200

Gold Rate in India for Last 10 Days (10 g)