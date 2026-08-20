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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Check Rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Hyderabad, Kerala here

In the previous session, gold and silver prices gained strongly following a decline in Treasury yields from their multi-year highs. However, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting were broadly hawkish, indicating that the possibility of further rate hikes in 2026 cannot yet be ruled out.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 20, 2026, 9:28 AM IST
Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Check Rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Hyderabad, Kerala here
Gold Price Today

New Delhi: In a concerning development, gold and silver prices in India are likely to remain volatile on Thursday. This comes as spot gold corrected after gaining 4% in the previous session and briefly crossing the $4,500-per-ounce mark. At present, spot gold is trading nearly 0.6% lower. Meanwhile, spot silver was trading cautiously higher by 0.3%, holding above $67 per ounce.

In the previous session, gold and silver prices gained strongly following a decline in Treasury yields from their multi-year highs. However, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting were broadly hawkish, indicating that the possibility of further rate hikes in 2026 cannot yet be ruled out.
Spot gold price dropped nearly 0.6% to struggle around $4,495 per ounce, pulling away from its $4,500 mark. Yesterday, spot gold surged 4% after US treasury department declared to double the size of long-dated bond securities for containing long-term borrowing costs.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 18: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Price Today Live

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 20, 2026 9:56 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In the past month, the 24K gold price gained a little over 10%, while during the past year it rose more than 59 percent.

  • Aug 20, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,58,390 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,45,191 per 10gm.

  • Aug 20, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price stood at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg around 6.25 am on Thursday, August 20, 2026, as per Bullion.co.in,

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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