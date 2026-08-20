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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Check Rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Hyderabad, Kerala here

In the previous session, gold and silver prices gained strongly following a decline in Treasury yields from their multi-year highs. However, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting were broadly hawkish, indicating that the possibility of further rate hikes in 2026 cannot yet be ruled out.

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Gold Price Today

New Delhi: In a concerning development, gold and silver prices in India are likely to remain volatile on Thursday. This comes as spot gold corrected after gaining 4% in the previous session and briefly crossing the $4,500-per-ounce mark. At present, spot gold is trading nearly 0.6% lower. Meanwhile, spot silver was trading cautiously higher by 0.3%, holding above $67 per ounce.

In the previous session, gold and silver prices gained strongly following a decline in Treasury yields from their multi-year highs. However, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting were broadly hawkish, indicating that the possibility of further rate hikes in 2026 cannot yet be ruled out.

Spot gold price dropped nearly 0.6% to struggle around $4,495 per ounce, pulling away from its $4,500 mark. Yesterday, spot gold surged 4% after US treasury department declared to double the size of long-dated bond securities for containing long-term borrowing costs.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live