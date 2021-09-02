New Delhi: Gold rate today remained low after two consecutive days of registering a drop in the price. Gold price for 10 gram of 22-gram stood at over Rs 46,300-mark, as per details provided by good returns website. At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) yesterday, gold was trading lower by 0.06 per cent as the Rupee maintained an upper level against the American currency US Dollar (USD). Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices in India to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops Again By Rs 1,200; Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

Even though Gold price is remaining low in Indian market at present, commodity experts have opined that gold rate may surpass its previous high of Rs 56,191 and even reach the Rs 58,000-mark at Multi Commodity Exchange by the end of this year. The peak may come due to rise in demand for physical gold during the upcoming festival season in India and a weak positioning of US Dollar, as per a report in Mint. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops By Whopping Rs 1,600; Check Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, the spot gold remained steady at USD 1,814.54 per ounce. The US gold futures were valued at USD 1,817.20, as per a Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Today In India Drops By Rs 1,600; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

Meanwhile, gold price vary across cities and states in India due to different set of levies on the precious yellow metal.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price In India

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, you need to spend Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 per 10 gran of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold rate is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, gold rate is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Aforementioned city-wise Gold price is without Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may not match with the gold rate at jewellery shops.