New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in India. Meanwhile, gold rate in the country may not gain much in the upcoming festive season as global gold markets are likely to face key test, as per a report on good returns website. If gold rate remains low in the upcoming months, it will bring cheers for common buyers in the country.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 25 September 2021: Yellow Metal Remains Steady at Rs 45,240 Per 10 gm | Check Revised Rates in Your City

Gold prices on Monday were down by 0.13 per cent per 10 gram in the futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, as per data on MCXIndia website. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Rs 600; Check City-Wise Gold Price

Crucial data like US durable goods orders, Personal Consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and GDP Q2 report will be published in upcoming days. These will have an impact on global gold markets. Gold price in India by and large depends on international markets as the central government imports gold from overseas markets, the Good Returns website report says. Also Read - Gold Rate Changes: Check Gold Price in Your City

Meanwhile, in the international market gold prices witnessed a hike. Spot gold was up by 0.5 per cent to USD 1,757.79 per ounce, while the US gold futures rose by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,757.30, as per a Reuters report.

Gold Price Today