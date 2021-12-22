New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell Rs 2,300 per kg of 22-carat gold, on December 22. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has now fallen below Rs 47,500 and costs Rs 47,410. In cities like Hyderabad and Delhi, the fall was even bigger. Prices fell as much as Rs 400 per 10 grams of yellow metal in these cities. And gold price in Chennai fell by Rs 370 per 10 gram.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 12 December 2021: Gold Price Down Rs 600. Check Revised Rates In Your City
Check Latest Gold Price In Your City Here
The following are the prices of 10 grams of 22-carat Gold in different cities today. The local prices may vary, depending upon GST and other taxes.
Chennai– ₹45,540
Mumbai– ₹47,410
Delhi– ₹47,450
Kolkata– ₹47,450
Bangalore– ₹45,300
Hyderabad– ₹45,300
Kerala– ₹45,300
Pune– ₹46,460
Vadodara– ₹47,380
Ahmedabad– ₹46,800
Jaipur– ₹47,300
Lucknow– ₹46,000
Coimbatore– ₹45,540
Madurai– ₹45,540
Vijayawada– ₹45,300
Patna– ₹46,460
Nagpur– ₹47,410
Chandigarh– ₹46,000
Surat– ₹46,800
Bhubaneswar– ₹45,300
Mangalore– ₹45,300
Visakhapatnam– ₹45,300
Nashik– ₹46,460
Mysore– ₹45,300