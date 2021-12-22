New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell Rs 2,300 per kg of 22-carat gold, on December 22. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has now fallen below Rs 47,500 and costs Rs 47,410. In cities like Hyderabad and Delhi, the fall was even bigger. Prices fell as much as Rs 400 per 10 grams of yellow metal in these cities. And gold price in Chennai fell by Rs 370 per 10 gram.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 12 December 2021: Gold Price Down Rs 600. Check Revised Rates In Your City

Check Latest Gold Price In Your City Here

The following are the prices of 10 grams of 22-carat Gold in different cities today. The local prices may vary, depending upon GST and other taxes.

Chennai– ₹45,540

Mumbai– ₹47,410

Delhi– ₹47,450

Kolkata– ₹47,450

Bangalore– ₹45,300

Hyderabad– ₹45,300

Kerala– ₹45,300

Pune– ₹46,460

Vadodara– ₹47,380

Ahmedabad– ₹46,800

Jaipur– ₹47,300

Lucknow– ₹46,000

Coimbatore– ₹45,540

Madurai– ₹45,540

Vijayawada– ₹45,300

Patna– ₹46,460

Nagpur– ₹47,410

Chandigarh– ₹46,000

Surat– ₹46,800

Bhubaneswar– ₹45,300

Mangalore– ₹45,300

Visakhapatnam– ₹45,300

Nashik– ₹46,460

Mysore– ₹45,300