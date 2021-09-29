New Delhi: In a good news for common buyers ahead of festive season, gold can be purchased at a mere price of Rs 100 online. Prominent jewellers across the country are providing lucrative offers for online gold sales, according to a report by Bloomberg.Also Read - Gold Rate Falls to Lowest Since June; Check Gold Price in Your City
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Senco Gold and Diamonds, PC Jeweller Ltd., and Tata Group’s Tanishq have launched offers to sell gold online starting at USD 1.35 or Rs 100, the Bloomberg report says. Also Read - Gold Price Remains Below Rs 46,000; Check Gold Rate in Your City
Also Read - Gold Rate May Remain Low During Festive Season; Check Gold Price in Your City
- While there were platforms and mobile wallets involved in digital gold sales, jewellery houses chose to stay away from this medium.
- However, coronavirus pandemic and Covid-induced lockdown have changed the scenario as jewelers have started selling gold on their websites or through digital gold platforms, as per the report.
- The calculated move by the jewelers has come as the festive season is approaching.
- Notably, Indian gold market traditionally witnesses an uptick in demand for gold during the auspicious period.
- Gold jewellery retailers are expected to witness 12-14 per cent growth in revenue during 2021-22, driven by stable gold prices and recovery in discretionary spending including on wedding and festive jewellery, PTI reported quoting Crisil Ratings.
- “After two consecutive years of decline, revenue of gold jewellery retailers is poised to grow 12-14 per cent year-on-year this fiscal, driven by stable gold prices and recovery in discretionary spending, including on wedding and festive jewellery,” Crisil Ratings said in the report.
- Meanwhile, around 28 per cent of urban Indians are planning to spend on gold in the next three months, signaling a renewed appetite for the yellow metal amid the waning effects of second wave of COVID-19, as per a survey, according to market research firm YouGov’s Diwali Spending Index, PTI reported.