New Delhi: In a good news for common buyers ahead of festive season, gold can be purchased at a mere price of Rs 100 online. Prominent jewellers across the country are providing lucrative offers for online gold sales, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Senco Gold and Diamonds, PC Jeweller Ltd., and Tata Group's Tanishq have launched offers to sell gold online starting at USD 1.35 or Rs 100, the Bloomberg report says.