New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in the country even as rates in the international market have started to increase, according to data on good returns website. Meanwhile, Gold prices on Tuesday rose in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.16 per cent, to Rs 47,288 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,542 lots, according to data on MCXIndia website. Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, as per a PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices went up against even as the US Dollar witnessed a decline. Spot gold was up by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,767.91 per ounce. The US gold futures also rose by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,769.60, according to Reuters report.

Gold Price Today