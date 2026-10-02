Is gold rate heading for its biggest decline? Prices likely to fall below Rs 1.10 lakh? Bank of America says…

According to BofA, "Rising oil prices could put pressure on the currencies and current accounts of energy-importing countries. In such a situation, some central banks may sell gold to support their economies and currencies."

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New Delhi: Bank of America (BofA) has made a forecast that could raise concerns among investors amid a decline in gold prices for the second consecutive week. The bank expects gold prices to fall below USD 4,000 per ounce in the fourth quarter of the current year. The bank estimates that prices could decline to around USD 3,750 per ounce.

This level translates to approximately Rs 1.15 lakh per 10 grams in Indian currency. However, actual gold prices in India will depend on the dollar-rupee exchange rate and domestic market conditions.

Why Has Bank of America Changed Its Stance?

It is important to note that Bank of America has been among the institutions that have maintained a highly bullish outlook on gold over the past two years. The bank was one of the first to forecast that gold could reach $5,000 per ounce. However, its stance has now become more cautious than before. A major reason behind this shift is the concern that rising energy prices could increase inflationary pressures.

Could Gold Fall Below Rs 1.10 Lakh?

As per the Bank of America’s latest outlook, the elevated energy prices could pose a challenge for gold. The market is particularly keeping a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East and developments involving Iran. A BofA analyst said, “If tensions in the Middle East persist for an extended period and crude oil prices rise to $150 per barrel, the average price of gold could be around $3,500 per ounce in 2027, which translates to approximately ₹1.08 lakh per 10 grams in Indian currency. However, the bank has not identified this as its base-case forecast.”

BofA Had Given a USD 5,000 Target in January

According to BofA, gold prices are currently being supported by strong investor demand. In January, the bank said that investor demand would need to increase by around 14% to keep gold prices at approximately $5,000 per ounce. However, the bank now says that current investment demand supports a gold price of around $4,000 per ounce. The bank said, “To reach the $5,000 level, which translates to approximately ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams in Indian currency, investor demand would need to increase significantly further. However, this could be difficult under the current geopolitical circumstances.”

What Could Be the Biggest Risk?

Another major risk for gold could be selling by central banks. According to BofA, “Rising oil prices could put pressure on the currencies and current accounts of energy-importing countries. In such a situation, some central banks may sell gold to support their economies and currencies.”

The bank said that central banks sold around 60 tonnes of gold in the second quarter, led by Turkey. Central banks were also net sellers in March. According to BofA, if this trend strengthens again and retail investors also start withdrawing money from gold ETFs, it could put further pressure on gold prices.