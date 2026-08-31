Gold, Silver Price Today Live, 31 August 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur, Patna

The silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,24,026 per kg. Silver 999 fine has gained over 11 percent during the past month, while it gained almost 100 percent over a year.

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Gold Price Today

New Delhi: Gold price stood at Rs 1,56,850 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,42,190 per kg around 6.30 am on Monday, August 31, 2026 as per the Bullion.co.in. The price of 24k gold was at Rs 1,56,850 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,43,779 per 10gm in India. It is important to note that the yellow metal lost a little over 4 percent over a week; however, it remained up by 50.7 percent over a year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Based on the latest data, here are 24K gold prices in major cities:

Mumbai: Rs 1,56,650 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,56,290 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,57,020 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,56,360 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,690 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,810 per 10gm

Here are 22K gold prices in major cities:

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,43,513; Delhi at Rs 1,43,266; Chennai at Rs 1,43,935; Kolkata at Rs 1,43,330; Bengaluru at Rs 1,43,633; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,43,743 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

According to the latest report, the silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,42,190 per kg on Monday. The silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,24,026 per kg. Silver 999 fine has gained over 11 percent during the past month, while it gained almost 100 percent over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,760 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,41,340 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,42,460 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,440 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,950 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,42,140 per kg

Rates on Sunday:

On Sunday, August 30, there is no regular trading in the domestic bullion market, so no new closing rates were released. In the latest trading session on August 28, both gold and silver witnessed a sharp decline. In Delhi’s bullion market, 99.9% pure gold fell by ₹3,300 to ₹1,62,400 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver dropped by ₹5,000 to ₹2,45,500 per kilogram.