Gold, Silver Price Today, October 15 Live: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad

The rupee strengthened by 95.14 paise to close at ₹95.14 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by RBI restrictions on dollar purchases.

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Gold Rate Today

New Delhi: The domestic spot gold closed on October 14 session 1.03 percent down to Rs 1,45,615 per 10 grams, and silver declined to Rs 2,14,436 per kilogram. According to the reports, the MCX gold futures for the December 4 delivery inched 2 percent to Rs 1,45,850 per 10 grams, while silver held its price at Rs 2,07,990 per kilogram from its previous close.

Here are some of the key details:

Brent crude was trading 1.41 percent lower to USD 1045 per barrel in early futures trade.

The rupee on Wednesday appreciated 95.14 paise to close at 95.14 against the US dollar as RBI restrictions on dollar buying continued to support the currency.

The domestic spot gold closed on October 14 session 1.03 percent down to Rs 1,45,615 per 10 grams, and silver declined to Rs 2,14,436 per kilogram.

MCX gold futures for the December 4 delivery inched 2 percent to Rs 1,45,850 per 10 grams

Gold Price Today

10 Grams of 24K Purity: Rs 148,250

10 Grams of 22K Purity : Rs 135,890

10 Grams of 18K Purity: Rs 111,180

Silver Price Today

Date 999 Pure Silver Price per Kg (Rs)

Oct. 14, 2026: Rs 213,822

Oct. 13, 2026: Rs 210,038

Oct. 12. 2026: Rs 220,295

Gold Rates Across Cities

City 24K/gm 22K/gm 18K/gm

Chennai

14,825

13,589

11,164

Mumbai

14,825

13,589

11,118

Delhi

14,840

3,604

11,133

Kolkata

14,825

13,589

11,118

Bangalore

14,825

13,589

11,118

Hyderabad

14,825

13,589

11,118

Kerala

14,825

13,589

11,118

Pune

14,825

13,589

11,118

Vadodara

14,830

13,594

11,123

Ahmedabad

14,830

13,594

11,123

Last Updated: 14-10-26 (08:15 IST)

The 99.9 per cent pure metal declined Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 1,52,600 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also extended its decline, tumbling Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.21 lakh per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 2.26 lakh per kg.

The yellow metal has shed Rs 3,600 since October 9, and silver has fallen Rs 7,500 over the same period, highlighting the scale of the retreat in the domestic bullion markets.

The rupee rose 19 paise to close at 95.17 against the US dollar, registering the fourth straight session of gains, supported by the RBI’s interventions designed to ease near-term demand for the greenback and limit speculative foreign exchange exposure.

Traders said a stronger rupee makes dollar-priced bullion cheaper to import, weighing on domestic prices even as investors track international market movements.

“Gold prices extended losses in the domestic market on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and a stronger rupee,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities.

According to Pankaj Singh, smallcase manager and Founder & Principal Researcher at SmartWealth.ai, festive demand in India and sustained Chinese buying could cushion the downside, although further appreciation in the rupee may cap domestic prices.

“The near-term outlook remains cautious, with currency movements likely to be as important as international gold prices in determining returns for Indian investors,” Singh said.

Globally, spot gold fell USD 20.51, or 0.49 per cent, to USD 4,140.69 per ounce. Silver dropped more than 1 per cent to USD 58.49 an ounce, near a three-month low. The white metal last traded around USD 58.40 per ounce on July 27.

“Gold is trading weak on Wednesday, slipping below USD 4,150 an ounce and hitting a fresh weekly low,” said Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst – Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.