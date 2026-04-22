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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Will gold prices rise again today? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur

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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Will gold prices rise again today? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur

Gold Rate Today: In the domestic market, 24 Karat (24K) gold was steady at around Rs 15,529 per gram, while 22 Karat (22K) gold remained unchanged at Rs 14,235 per gram. This stability follows a decline of Rs 49 in 24K gold and Rs 45 in 22K gold recorded in the earlier trading session.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold rates in India remained mostly unchanged in the latest trading session after witnessing a decline in the previous session. It is important to note that the yellow metal showed stability across purity levels, even as global cues and geopolitical developments continued to influence investor sentiment. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of 24-carat gold fell by 1.46% as of this morning, dropping by Rs 2,245 to Rs 1,51,698 per 10 grams, compared to the previous trading session when it had closed at Rs 1,53,943 per 10 grams. According to Goodreturns, 24-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 1,55,430 per 10 grams. As per the latest data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), it stands at Rs 1,52,355 per 10 grams as of Wednesday morning.

Gold Morning Rates:

24 Carat Gold – ₹152,355 per 10 grams

23 Carat Gold – ₹151,745 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold – ₹139,557 per 10 grams

18 Carat Gold – ₹114,266 per 10 grams

14 Carat Gold – ₹89,128 per 10 grams

City | 24 Carat Gold (10 grams) | 22 Carat Gold (10 grams) | 18 Carat Gold (10 grams)

Delhi – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Mumbai – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Kolkata – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Chennai – ₹155,990 | ₹142,990 | ₹118,540

Patna – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510

Lucknow – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Meerut – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Ayodhya – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Kanpur – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Ghaziabad – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Noida – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Gurugram – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Chandigarh – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Jaipur – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Ludhiana – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610

Guwahati – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Indore – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510

Surat – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510

Ahmedabad – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510

Vadodara – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510

Pune – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Nagpur – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Nashik – ₹155,310 | ₹142,370 | ₹116,490

Bangalore – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Bhubaneswar – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Cuttack – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Kerala – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Raipur – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Hyderabad – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live:

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