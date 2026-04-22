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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Will gold prices rise again today? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur
Gold Rate Today: In the domestic market, 24 Karat (24K) gold was steady at around Rs 15,529 per gram, while 22 Karat (22K) gold remained unchanged at Rs 14,235 per gram. This stability follows a decline of Rs 49 in 24K gold and Rs 45 in 22K gold recorded in the earlier trading session.
New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold rates in India remained mostly unchanged in the latest trading session after witnessing a decline in the previous session. It is important to note that the yellow metal showed stability across purity levels, even as global cues and geopolitical developments continued to influence investor sentiment. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of 24-carat gold fell by 1.46% as of this morning, dropping by Rs 2,245 to Rs 1,51,698 per 10 grams, compared to the previous trading session when it had closed at Rs 1,53,943 per 10 grams. According to Goodreturns, 24-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 1,55,430 per 10 grams. As per the latest data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), it stands at Rs 1,52,355 per 10 grams as of Wednesday morning.
Gold Morning Rates:
- 24 Carat Gold – ₹152,355 per 10 grams
- 23 Carat Gold – ₹151,745 per 10 grams
- 22 Carat Gold – ₹139,557 per 10 grams
- 18 Carat Gold – ₹114,266 per 10 grams
- 14 Carat Gold – ₹89,128 per 10 grams
City | 24 Carat Gold (10 grams) | 22 Carat Gold (10 grams) | 18 Carat Gold (10 grams)
- Delhi – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Mumbai – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Kolkata – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Chennai – ₹155,990 | ₹142,990 | ₹118,540
- Patna – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510
- Lucknow – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Meerut – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Ayodhya – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Kanpur – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Ghaziabad – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Noida – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Gurugram – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Chandigarh – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Jaipur – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Ludhiana – ₹155,430 | ₹142,490 | ₹116,610
- Guwahati – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Indore – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510
- Surat – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510
- Ahmedabad – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510
- Vadodara – ₹155,330 | ₹142,390 | ₹116,510
- Pune – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Nagpur – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Nashik – ₹155,310 | ₹142,370 | ₹116,490
- Bangalore – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Bhubaneswar – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Cuttack – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Kerala – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Raipur – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
- Hyderabad – ₹155,280 | ₹142,340 | ₹116,460
Gold, Silver Rate Today Live:
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