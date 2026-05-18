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Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities
According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,57,080 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reported that by Monday morning, gold stood at Rs 1,58,210 per 10 grams.
New Delhi: Owing to the Iran–US tensions, gold prices (gold rate today) across the globe are witnessing continuous fluctuations. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of 24-carat gold has dropped by 0.41 percent, or Rs 653, bringing it down to Rs 1,57,894 per 10 grams. On the previous trading day, it had closed at Rs 1,58,547 per 10 grams.
It is worth noting that on January 29, gold futures had reached their all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, according to the All India Sarafa Association, 24-carat gold in Delhi has declined to Rs 1,62,000 per 10 grams (including all taxes).
According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,57,080 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reported that by Monday morning, gold stood at Rs 1,58,210 per 10 grams.
What is today’s gold price for 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold? | City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)
|City
|24 Carat Gold (10g)
|22 Carat Gold (10g)
|
18 Carat Gold (10g)
|Delhi
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Mumbai
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Kolkata
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Chennai
|₹160,910
|₹147,500
|₹123,100
|Patna
|₹156,980
|₹143,900
|₹117,750
|Lucknow
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Meerut
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Ayodhya
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Kanpur
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Ghaziabad
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Noida
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Gurugram
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Chandigarh
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Jaipur
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Ludhiana
|₹157,080
|₹144,000
|₹117,850
|Guwahati
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Indore
|₹156,980
|₹143,900
|₹117,750
|Ahmedabad
|₹156,980
|₹143,900
|₹117,750
|Surat
|₹156,980
|₹143,900
|₹117,750
|Pune
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Nagpur
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Nashik
|₹156,960
|₹143,880
|₹117,730
|Bengaluru
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Vadodara
|₹156,980
|₹143,900
|₹117,750
|Bhubaneswar
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Cuttack
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Raipur
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Hyderabad
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
|Kerala
|₹156,930
|₹143,850
|₹117,700
Here are some of the key details:
- In the previous trading session, gold prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday owing to a strong US dollar and heavy profit-booking by investors.
- According to the All India Sarafa Association, 99.9 percent pure (24-carat) gold fell by Rs 3,200, or 1.93 percent, to Rs 1,62,000 per 10 grams (including all taxes).
- Earlier, on Thursday’s closing, the price was Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams.
- In the international market as well, weakness was seen.
- Spot gold dropped by USD 104, or 2.24 percent, to USD 4,548.46 per ounce.
- In futures trading, gold prices also recorded a steep fall.
- On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June delivery gold contracts fell by ₹2,880, or 1.78%, to Rs 1,59,098 per 10 grams.
- During this period, a total of 7,714 lots were traded.
Global markets also remained under pressure. On the New York COMEX, June delivery gold futures fell by $112.75, or 2.41%, to $4,572 per ounce.
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