Home

Business

Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities

Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities

According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,57,080 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reported that by Monday morning, gold stood at Rs 1,58,210 per 10 grams.

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: Owing to the Iran–US tensions, gold prices (gold rate today) across the globe are witnessing continuous fluctuations. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of 24-carat gold has dropped by 0.41 percent, or Rs 653, bringing it down to Rs 1,57,894 per 10 grams. On the previous trading day, it had closed at Rs 1,58,547 per 10 grams.

It is worth noting that on January 29, gold futures had reached their all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, according to the All India Sarafa Association, 24-carat gold in Delhi has declined to Rs 1,62,000 per 10 grams (including all taxes).

According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,57,080 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reported that by Monday morning, gold stood at Rs 1,58,210 per 10 grams.

What is today’s gold price for 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold? | City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat Gold (10g) 22 Carat Gold (10g) 18 Carat Gold (10g) Delhi ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Mumbai ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Kolkata ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Chennai ₹160,910 ₹147,500 ₹123,100 Patna ₹156,980 ₹143,900 ₹117,750 Lucknow ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Meerut ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Ayodhya ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Kanpur ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Ghaziabad ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Noida ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Gurugram ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Chandigarh ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Jaipur ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Ludhiana ₹157,080 ₹144,000 ₹117,850 Guwahati ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Indore ₹156,980 ₹143,900 ₹117,750 Ahmedabad ₹156,980 ₹143,900 ₹117,750 Surat ₹156,980 ₹143,900 ₹117,750 Pune ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Nagpur ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Nashik ₹156,960 ₹143,880 ₹117,730 Bengaluru ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Vadodara ₹156,980 ₹143,900 ₹117,750 Bhubaneswar ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Cuttack ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Raipur ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Hyderabad ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700 Kerala ₹156,930 ₹143,850 ₹117,700

Here are some of the key details:

In the previous trading session, gold prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday owing to a strong US dollar and heavy profit-booking by investors.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, 99.9 percent pure (24-carat) gold fell by Rs 3,200, or 1.93 percent, to Rs 1,62,000 per 10 grams (including all taxes).

Earlier, on Thursday’s closing, the price was Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams.

In the international market as well, weakness was seen.

Spot gold dropped by USD 104, or 2.24 percent, to USD 4,548.46 per ounce.

In futures trading, gold prices also recorded a steep fall.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June delivery gold contracts fell by ₹2,880, or 1.78%, to Rs 1,59,098 per 10 grams.

During this period, a total of 7,714 lots were traded.

Global markets also remained under pressure. On the New York COMEX, June delivery gold futures fell by $112.75, or 2.41%, to $4,572 per ounce.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.