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Gold Rate Today Live : Gold, Silver prices to decline on 27 April? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur

For standard quantities, 8 grams are priced at Rs 1,23,232, while 10 grams cost Rs 1,54,040. For bulk purchases, 100 grams of 24K gold is valued at Rs 15,40,400.

Published date india.com Updated: April 27, 2026 1:54 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold Rate Today Live : Gold, Silver prices to decline on 27 April? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur
Gold and Silver Rates Today April 27 Live

New Delhi: After witnessing a sharp correction earlier this week, the gold rate in India remained steady in the latest session on April 26. The yellow metal has shown signs of stabilisation across purity levels, even as overall sentiment in the bullion market continues to stay cautious. 24 Karat (24K) gold was quoted at Rs 15,404 per gram, while 22 Karat (22K) gold stood at Rs 14,120 per gram during its closing session. Meanwhile, 18 Karat (18K) gold was priced at Rs 11,553 per gram.

Despite this stability, the broader trend over the past week has been negative. It is important to note that 24K gold prices showed no change from the previous session. This indicated a pause after recent volatility. The rate remains at Rs 15,404 per gram. For standard buying quantities, 8 grams are priced at Rs 1,23,232, while 10 grams cost Rs 1,54,040. For bulk purchases, 100 grams of 24K gold are valued at Rs 15,40,400. A strong dollar and stable US Treasury yields have added to the downward pressure on yields. The dollar index is on a rise this week after three consecutive weeks of declines, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

ALSO READ: Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver… bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Gold Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 27, 2026 1:25 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: MCX gold June contracts were 0.13% up at ₹1,52,786 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May contracts were flat at ₹2,44,550 per kg around 10:01 am.

  • Apr 27, 2026 1:22 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: Gold traded lower on the MCX this morning amid profit booking, as investors remained focused on developments in US-Iran peace talks, while crude oil prices rose over 1 percent.

  • Apr 27, 2026 12:57 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: Silver futures recorded a steeper decline, tumbling Rs 12,506, or 4.9 per cent, to settle at Rs 2.44 lakh per kilogram.

  • Apr 27, 2026 12:27 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: Spot gold declined 0.3 per cent to $4,694.26 per ounce as of 0059 GMT. The precious metal had already fallen 2.5 per cent last week, ending a four-week run of gains.

  • Apr 27, 2026 11:22 AM IST

    Gold Rate Live: In India, gold premiums rose last week to their highest level in two and a half months as domestic supplies tightened. Meanwhile, buying activity in China also picked up.

  • Apr 27, 2026 10:58 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: In domestic trading, MCX silver futures for May 2026 delivery declined by Rs 21,400, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 2,43,253 per kilogram. Gold futures for June 2026 delivery, however, remained largely unchanged at Rs 1,52,640 per 10 grams.

  • Apr 27, 2026 10:36 AM IST

    Gold Rate Live : Gold and silver began the week on a weaker note on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India on Monday.

  • Apr 27, 2026 9:46 AM IST

    IBJA’s indicative retail selling rates for gold jewellery were updated on the morning of 27 April 2026, and these remain the latest available benchmark rates for the domestic bullion market today.

    Fine Gold (999): Rs 15,307 per gram

    22 KT Gold: Rs 14,031 per gram

    20 KT Gold: Rs 12,756 per gram

    18 KT Gold: Rs 11,480 per gram

    14 KT Gold: Rs 8,929 per gram

  • Apr 27, 2026 9:06 AM IST

    Gold Rate Live: The domestic market is back in focus, with Monday bringing a new round of IBJA updates after the weekend pause. Consumers have started comparing bullion benchmarks with showroom 22K gold rates before making purchase decisions.

  • Apr 27, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Gold Rate Live: A stronger dollar and steady US Treasury yields are adding downward pressure on yields. The dollar index has risen this week after three consecutive weeks of declines, making non-yielding assets like gold less attractive.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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