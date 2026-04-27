Home

Business

Gold Rate Today Live : Gold, Silver prices to decline on 27 April? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur

live

Gold Rate Today Live : Gold, Silver prices to decline on 27 April? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur

For standard quantities, 8 grams are priced at Rs 1,23,232, while 10 grams cost Rs 1,54,040. For bulk purchases, 100 grams of 24K gold is valued at Rs 15,40,400.

Gold and Silver Rates Today April 27 Live

New Delhi: After witnessing a sharp correction earlier this week, the gold rate in India remained steady in the latest session on April 26. The yellow metal has shown signs of stabilisation across purity levels, even as overall sentiment in the bullion market continues to stay cautious. 24 Karat (24K) gold was quoted at Rs 15,404 per gram, while 22 Karat (22K) gold stood at Rs 14,120 per gram during its closing session. Meanwhile, 18 Karat (18K) gold was priced at Rs 11,553 per gram.

Despite this stability, the broader trend over the past week has been negative. It is important to note that 24K gold prices showed no change from the previous session. This indicated a pause after recent volatility. The rate remains at Rs 15,404 per gram. For standard buying quantities, 8 grams are priced at Rs 1,23,232, while 10 grams cost Rs 1,54,040. For bulk purchases, 100 grams of 24K gold are valued at Rs 15,40,400. A strong dollar and stable US Treasury yields have added to the downward pressure on yields. The dollar index is on a rise this week after three consecutive weeks of declines, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

ALSO READ: Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver… bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Gold Price Today Live:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.