  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur
live

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

Gold and silver prices are currently in a volatile phase, with prices being majorly driven by geopolitical developments around the US-Iran war.

Published date india.com Updated: April 28, 2026 9:44 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur
Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100 on Tuesday (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,53,700. According to the GoodReturns website, the price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,59,900. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,53,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Rs 1,55,250 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,53,850.

ALSO READ: Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver… bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Spot gold was trading 0.2 per cent higher at USD 4,693.04 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery also edged up, gaining 0.3 per cent to $4,707.80 per ounce. It is important to note that on Monday, US President Donald Trump reviewed a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. According to the multiple reports, the US president discussed the offer with his senior national security advisers as the standoff continues, with disruptions to regional energy supplies adding to market concerns.

ALSO READ: Indians have more gold than combined reserves of world’s top 10 central banks; Its value exceeds country’s GDP

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 28, 2026 9:44 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Live: Spot silver fell 0.8 percent to USD 74.91 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,990.29, and ​palladium was down 0.7 percent at USD 1,466.44.

  • Apr 28, 2026 9:39 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Live: On the global front, spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,679.06 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. ​gold futures for June delivery were steady at $4,693.20, as per Reuters.

  • Apr 28, 2026 9:18 AM IST

    Gold Price Live: Mumbai followed closely, with gold priced at Rs 1,53,700 per 10 grams. The rebound comes after a volatile session a day earlier.

  • Apr 28, 2026 9:16 AM IST

    Gold Price Live: In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold rose to Rs 1,53,850 per 10 grams, signalling renewed strength in the bullion market.

  • Apr 28, 2026 9:13 AM IST

    Gold Price Live: Gold and silver prices are currently in a volatile phase, with prices being majorly driven by geopolitical developments around the US-Iran war

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.