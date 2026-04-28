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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

Gold and silver prices are currently in a volatile phase, with prices being majorly driven by geopolitical developments around the US-Iran war.

Gold price cut by Rs 10; silver falls Rs 100 on Tuesday (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,53,700. According to the GoodReturns website, the price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,59,900. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,53,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Rs 1,55,250 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,53,850.

ALSO READ: Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver… bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Spot gold was trading 0.2 per cent higher at USD 4,693.04 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery also edged up, gaining 0.3 per cent to $4,707.80 per ounce. It is important to note that on Monday, US President Donald Trump reviewed a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. According to the multiple reports, the US president discussed the offer with his senior national security advisers as the standoff continues, with disruptions to regional energy supplies adding to market concerns.

ALSO READ: Indians have more gold than combined reserves of world’s top 10 central banks; Its value exceeds country’s GDP

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