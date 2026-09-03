Gold Rate Today, 03.09.2026 LIVE: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Surat, Jaipur here

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,012; Delhi at Rs 1,39,773; Chennai at Rs 1,40,424; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,828; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,122; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,232 per 10gm.

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Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: The gold price in India stood at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while silver price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg around 6.55 am on Thursday, as per Bullion.co.in. In India, the price of 24 K gold was at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,268 per 10 grams. 24K gold price increased a little more than 6 percent over the past month, while gaining 42.3 percent over a year. Across major Indian cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices.

On September 02, the gold and silver rates in India crashed sharply, tracking weak trends in global bullion market. The MCX gold price plunged over 1 percent to struggle around Rs 1.50 lakh mark, while the MCX silver crashed 1.44% to trade around Rs 2.32 lakh per 1 Kg mark.

Gold price in Noida today is Rs 14,315 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 15,031 per gram for 24 carat gold. Stay informed with the latest gold prices in Noida, including today’s 22K and 24K rates. Compare daily prices, explore historical trends, and understand key factors influencing gold rates, such as market demand and global dynamics.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,480 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,190 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,540 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,980 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,012; Delhi at Rs 1,39,773; Chennai at Rs 1,40,424; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,828; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,122; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,232 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,319 per kg.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data: