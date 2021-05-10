New Delhi: Gold Rate – Gold Price on Monday rose slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Today, if you want to buy 22-carat Gold, you need to pay Rs 44,920 per 10 gram. Gold buyers will have to shell out Rs 45,920 per 10 gram for purchasing 24-carat gold. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 09 May 2021: Gold Price Trades Below ₹ 45,000. Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

Meanwhile, in international market, gold prices continued the northward trend. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at USD 1,832.26 per ounce, after hitting its highest since February 11 at USD 1,842.91 in the previous session. The US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at USD 1,832.60 per ounce. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 08 May 2021: Gold Prices Climb to ₹ 44,800/10gm. Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

Gold prices in India vary in state to and city to city due different taxes levied by the respective state governments, excise duty and other duties. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 5 May 2021: Check Latest Price of 22k Gold in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune And Other Cities

Check Gold Rate Today in India City-wise

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,120 Rs 49,220 Bangalore Rs 44,620 Rs 48,680 Delhi Rs 46,010 Rs 50,000 Mumbai Rs 44,920 Rs 45,920 Kerala Rs 44,620 Rs 48,680 Patna Rs 44,920 Rs 45,920 Coimbatore Rs 45,120 Rs 49,220 Pune Rs 44,920 Rs 45,920 Ahmedabad Rs 47,190 Rs 49,190

Gold price in Nagpur today is Rs 44,920 per 10 gram for 22-carat and Rs 45,20 for 24-carat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold rate is Rs 46,010 per 10 gram for 22-carat and Rs 50,000 per 10 gram for 24-carat.

Readers must note that the prices of Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.