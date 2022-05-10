Gold Rate Today: Gold rates on Tuesday saw a jump across all major cities. As per the reports of Good Returns, the yellow metal rates were up by Rs 1,000 per 100 grams. Following the hike, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,500 per 10 grams. The prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold soared to 51,810. In the previous trade, the prices of 22-cart and 24-carat gold were Rs 47,400 and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams respectively.Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,500 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). For the unvsersed, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here (As per Good Returns):

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,590 ₹53,000 Patna ₹47,580 ₹51,890 Nagpur ₹47,580 ₹51,890 Kolkata ₹47,500 ₹51,810 Bangalore ₹47,500 ₹51,810 Hyderabad ₹47,500 ₹51,810 Kerala ₹47,500 ₹51,810 Pune ₹47,580 ₹51,890 Vadodara ₹47,580 ₹51,890 Ahmedabad ₹47,320 ₹51,540 Jaipur ₹47,650 ₹51,960 Lucknow ₹47,650 ₹51,960 Coimbatore ₹48,590 ₹53,000

Earlier on Monday, gold was trading higher at USD 1,871 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.24 per ounce in the international market. Speaking to PTI, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.35 per cent up at USD 1,871 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices held steady as the stronger dollar and firm US bond yields continued to weigh on gold prices keeping it in tight range below USD 1,900 per ounce."