New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today remained low bringing cheers to buyers amid Covid pandemic. After going up for a few days, Gold rate has remained stable. If you want to buy 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you will require to pay Rs 44,910. If buyers want to buy 24-carat gold, he or she needs to pay Rs 45,901 per 10 gram, according to data provided by goodreturns website.

In international market too, gold rate remained steady on Tuesday. Spot gold was steady at USD 1,836.26 per ounce. The US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at USD 1,836.40 per ounce.

Gold price across India varies due to a number of taxes levied by different state governments. This means Gold rate today in Mumbai will differ from Gold price in Delhi on Tuesday.

Gold rate in Pune today is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram for 22-carat and Rs 45,910 per 10 gram for 24-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur on Tuesday is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram for 22-carat and Rs 45,910 per 10 gram for 24-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram for 22-carat, and Rs 50,000 per 10 gram for 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India City-wise

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,200 Rs 49,310 Bangalore Rs 44,610 Rs 48,670 Delhi Rs 46,000 Rs 50,000 Mumbai Rs 44,910 Rs 45,910 Kerala Rs 44,610 Rs 48,670 Patna Rs 44,910 Rs 45,910 Coimbatore Rs 45,200 Rs 49,310 Kolkata Rs 45,990 Rs 49,650 Ahmedabad Rs 47,180 Rs 49,170

Readers please note that Gold price rate differs at the jewellery shops.