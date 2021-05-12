New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today up slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram. This is indeed a good news for buyers amid Covid pandemic as gold price has remained steady March 9. If buyers are seeking to purchase 22-carat gold, he or she needs to pay Rs 44,920 per 10 gram. If you want to buy 24-carat gold, you have to pay Rs 45,920 per 10 gram. Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire at Carton Factory in Ghaziabad, Over 10 Fire Tenders Rushed

In the international market, gold gets cheaper. Gold prices fell on Wednesday as spot gold was down by 0.6 per cent at USD 1,826.89 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.5 per cent to USD 1,826.20.

Gold rate Today in Pune is Rs 44,920 for 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 45,920 for 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur today is Rs 44,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 45,920 gram of 24-carat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Gold price today is Rs 46,111 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, India City-wise

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,210 Rs 49,320 Bangalore Rs 44,710 Rs 48,780 Delhi Rs 46,110 Rs 50,110 Mumbai Rs 44,920 Rs 45,920 Kerala Rs 44,710 Rs 48,780 Patna Rs 44,920 Rs 45,920 Coimbatore Rs 45,210 Rs 49,320 Kolkata Rs 46,010 Rs 49,760 Ahmedabad Rs 47,290 Rs 49,280

Gold price rates mentioned in the story arec likley to vary because of GST, and other state taxes. Readers please note that gold rate at jewellery shops are likely to be different.