New Delhi: Gold Rate – Gold Price on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2021 remains steady. Gold rate today is hovering around Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold price is Rs 45,720. This year Covid second wave is likely to cast shadows on Akshaya Tritiya. Buyers may not show much enthusiasm in purchasing gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2021. Also Read - PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs United CC, Today's Probable Playing 11s at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

Akshaya Tritiya is generally considered as an auspicious occasion to purchase gold including jewellery. However, ongoing onslaught of Coronavirus and imposition of lockdowns across several states are likely to impact the physical demand for gold, according to an IANS report. Also Read - WTC Final: Virat Kohli Will be India's Gamechanger No 1, Rishabh Pant No 2 - Sanjay Manjrekar

Amid Covid pandemic, it is advisable for the investors and gold buyers not to step out and opt for digital or paper gold instead of physical gold, the IANS report said. Also Read - Not MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin Was The First Cricketer to Play The Helicopter Shot | WATCH

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,000 Rs 49,090 Bangalore Rs 44,500 Rs 48,560 Delhi Rs 45,900 Rs 49,900 Mumbai Rs 44,720 Rs 45,720 Kerala Rs 44,500 Rs 48,560 Patna Rs 44,720 Rs 45,720 Nagpur Rs 44,720 Rs 45,720 Kolkata Rs 45,800 Rs 49,560 Pune Rs 44,720 Rs 45,720

Readers please note that gold rates vary in state to state and city to city due to GST, TCS and other levies. These gold prices may differ from the prices at jewellery shops.