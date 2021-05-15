Gold Rate Today: A day after Akshaya Tritiya Gold prices saw an increase of Rs 1,300 per 100 gram, the Good Returns website showed on Saturday. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 130 to Rs 44,850 from Rs 44, 720. Notably, gold prices are trading near a three-month high in international markets, while domestically gold prices are hovering near the Rs 48,000-level per 10 gm. Also Read - Buy Gold On Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Without Going Out of Home!

In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the precious metal remained below Rs 45,000 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,850, while in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata it was trading at Rs 46,050, Rs 44,920 and Rs 45,950 respectively.

In southern cities Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram the precious metal was being sold at Rs 44,650 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold).

Check Revised Rates In Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,920 Rs 49,000 Bangalore Rs 44,650 Rs 48,710 Delhi Rs 46,050 Rs 50,000 Mumbai Rs 44,850 Rs 45,850 Kerala Rs 44,650 Rs 48,710 Patna Rs 44,850 Rs 45,850 Nagpur Rs 44,720 Rs 45,850 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,650 Rs 48,710 Ahmedabad Rs 47,240 Rs 49,240

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.

“Prices likely to go up in the coming days”

Speaking to Zee Business, expert Anuj Gupta, Vice President (VP), Commodity and Currency Research at IIFL Securities recommended investing in safe-haven assets saying that the prices are likely to go up in the near term.