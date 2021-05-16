Gold Rate Today: Continuing its northward trend, gold rates saw an increase of Rs 2,100 per 100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats, the Good Returns website showed on Sunday. Prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold reached Rs 45,060 after an increase of Rs 210. Following the hike, 10-gram 22-carat gold was being sold at Rs 46,060. Yesterday, the 24-carat Gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 45,850 while the 24 carat Gold rate per 100 gram was Rs 4,58,500. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 15 May 2021: Gold Prices Remain Below Rs ₹ 45,000. Check Revised Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

According to the Good Returns website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose by Rs 150 to Rs 46,200 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai, the precious metal was being sold at Rs 45,060. Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes, and making charges in jewelry stores.

Check Revised Rates In Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,200 Rs 49,310 Bangalore Rs 44,900 Rs 48,980 Delhi Rs 46,200 Rs 50,200 Mumbai Rs 45,060 Rs 46,060 Kerala Rs 44,900 Rs 48,980 Patna Rs 45,060 Rs 46,060 Nagpur Rs 45,060 Rs 46,060 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,900 Rs 48,980 Ahmedabad Rs 47,450 Rs 49,450

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.