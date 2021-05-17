Gold Rate Today: Gold rates on Monday remained more or less steady. The price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,507 today. On the other hand, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped by Rs 100 to stand at Rs 4,50,700 from the earlier Rs 4,50,600, the Good Returns Website showed. Yesterday, the yellow metal had witnessed an increase of Rs 2,100 per 100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 16 May 2021: Gold Price Hovers Near ₹ 45,000/10gm; Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, you will have to pay Rs 46,210, while Mumbaikars have to spend Rs 45,070 for the same quantity. For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata the cost is Rs 46,110, while for 24-carat gold it is Rs 49,920. In southern cites like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 44,910.

Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check revised rates in your city:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,210 Rs 49,320 Bangalore Rs 44,910 Rs 48,990 Delhi Rs 46,210 Rs 50,210 Mumbai Rs 45,070 Rs 46,070 Kerala Rs 44,910 Rs 48,990 Patna Rs 45,070 Rs 46,070 Nagpur Rs 45,070 Rs 46,070 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,910 Rs 48,990 Ahmedabad Rs 47,460 Rs 49,460

Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.