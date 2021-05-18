New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today in India remained steady at Rs 45,000-mark for 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat on Tuesday is hovering around Rs 46,340. Gold price witnesses a slight increase of Rs 10 per 10 gram, and Rs 100 per 100 gram today, according to good returns website. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 17 May 2021: Gold Prices Remain Steady. Check Revised Rates in Your City

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is Rs 45,340 for 10 gram of 22-carat. If you want to buy 24-carat, then the gold price is Rs 46,340. Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold, and Rs 50,510 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 45,340 for 10 gram of 22-carat. The 24-carat gold rate in Pune today is Rs 46,340 per 10 gram. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 45,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 46,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,560 Rs 49,700 Bangalore Rs 45,160 Rs 49,270 Delhi Rs 46,510 Rs 50,510 Mumbai Rs 45,340 Rs 46,340 Kerala Rs 45,160 Rs 49,270 Patna Rs 45,340 Rs 46,340 Nagpur Rs 45,340 Rs 46,240 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,160 Rs 49,270 Ahmedabad Rs 47,730 Rs 49,730

Readers must note that due to different state taxes, excise duty, and other levies, Gold Prices vary across India. Gold rates at jewellery shops will vary from the prices mentioned in the story.