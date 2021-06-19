Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are witnessing its worst week since March 2021 as the yellow metal has dropped below Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat. On Saturday as well, gold rates remained more or less steady. As per the Good Returns Website, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,735 today. On the other hand, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped stood at Rs 4,73,500. Yesterday, the prices of yellow metal were declined by Rs 100 per 100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 18, 2021: Gold Price Plunges To Monthly Low; Details Inside

For 10 grams of 22 and 24-carat gold in the national capital, you will have to pay Rs 46,390 and 50,840 respectively. People in Kolkata have to spend Rs 46,610 and Rs 49,390 for 10 grams of 22 and 24-carat gold respectively. In southern cites like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 44,240. The prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check gold rates in your city

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Mumbai Rs 47,350 Rs 48,350 Jaipur Rs 46,390 Rs 50,840 Lucknow Rs 46,390 Rs 50,840 Patna Rs 47,350 Rs 48,350 Kerala Rs 44,240 Rs 48,260 Mysore Rs 44,240 Rs 48,260 Nagpur Rs 47,350 Rs 48,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,240 Rs 48,260 Ahmedabad Rs 46,740 Rs 48,770