New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today went up by by Rs 310 per 10 gram. If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay around Rs 45,640. In case of 10 gram of 24-carat gold, buyers have to pay Rs 46,640. Gold rate for 100 gram has gone up by a staggering Rs 3,100. Gold prices have started going up again after remaining steady for a few days in the month of May.

Gold rate has started to increase since May 14 after going down and remaining stable. The wedding season has led to demand for gold but customers' sentiment has by and large remained sombre due to ongoing Covid pandemic and lockdown-like restrictions.

Meanwhile, gold price rates vary in state and city wise due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments.

Check City-wise Gold Rate Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,750 Rs 49,900 Bangalore Rs 45,450 Rs 49,590 Delhi Rs 46,810 Rs 50,710 Mumbai Rs 45,640 Rs 46,640 Kerala Rs 45,450 Rs 49,590 Patna Rs 45,640 Rs 46,640 Nagpur Rs 45,640 Rs 46,640 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,450 Rs 49,590 Ahmedabad Rs 47,880 Rs 49,880

