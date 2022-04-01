Gold Price Today, 1st April 2022: Bringing cheers to buyers ahead of the wedding season, gold prices on Friday remained stable and were near Rs 47, 650 Rs per 10 gram of 22-carat, showed Good Returns Website. Yesterday, prices of precious yellow metal were declined by Rs 1,000 per 100 grams to be sold at Rs 4,76,500. The dip in gold prices this week has brought relief to people looking for a ‘safe haven’ investment.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 29th March 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Good Times Ahead for Buyers?

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,650 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it was trading higher at Rs 47,930. In cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Mangalore, the yellow metal was being sold at Rs 47,650 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold), the Good Returns Website showed.

For the unversed, Gold rates change daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country.

Check gold rates in your city (Credits: Good Returns)