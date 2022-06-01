Gold Price Today: Amid a weak trend in global markets, yellow metal rates edged lower in India on Wednesday. According to the Good Returns website, the gold rates were declined by Rs 1,000 per 100 grams. Following the dip, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 4,77, 500 per 100 grams and 10 gm 22-carat gold were being sold at Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams.Also Read - Gold Prices Above Rs 52,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 30 Here | Gold Rate Today

For the unversed, Gold rates change daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,750 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it is Rs 47,920, the Good Returns website showed.

Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country (As per Good Returns Website)

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Bangalore Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Pune Rs 47,780 Rs 52,150 Jaipur Rs 47,900 Rs 52,250 Lucknow Rs 47,900 Rs 52,250 Patna Rs 47,780 Rs 52,150 Nagpur Rs 47,780 Rs 52,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Ahmedabad Rs 47,800 Rs 52,200

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Prices also vary in jewelry shops.

“The latest weakness in Gold rates could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a one-month low. Overall, gold and silver prices are likely to witness further selling but the downside appears limited,” Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd told LiveMint.