New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today increased slightly by Rs 10 per gram. In a relief for buyers, the gold rate on Thursday remained steady after going up by big margin in last few days. Overall the month of May is witnessing higher gold rates. While ongoing Covid-19 pandemic left an impact on gold prices, the wedding season across India has come as a boost for demand. If you want to buy 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you have spend Rs 45,650. Gold buyers need to spend Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 24-carat of teh precious metal. Gold price today went up by Rs 100 per 100 gram.

However, gold price in India varies state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied by respective state governments.

Gold rate today in Mumbai: Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold buyers need to pay Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune: Gold price in Pune today is Rs 45,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat. If you are buying 10 gram of 24-carat, you need to pay Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur: If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 45,650. 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 46,650.

Gold rate today, Gold price in India