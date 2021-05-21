New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today went up by Rs 3,500 per 100 gram of 22-carat. The gold rate today for 10 gram of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 350. If you are buying 22-carat of gold today, you will require to pay Rs 46,000 per 10 gram. Gold buyers will have to pay Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat, according to details provided by goodreturns website. The hike in gold price continues even as gold gets cheaper in the international market. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal And Odisha Gear up For This Month's 2nd Cyclone

Gold rate varies in states and cities due to separate taxes levied by respective state governments. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Played With Immense Pain During 2008 CB Series Final, Reveals Robin Uthappa

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 50,160 per 24-carat. Also Read - Harry Potter Quiz Show Is Coming Soon To Mark The Movie's 20th Anniversary Celebration - Details Here

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Pune Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Nagpur is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price today in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,930 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in today in Lucknow is Rs 50,830 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today