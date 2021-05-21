New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today went up by Rs 3,500 per 100 gram of 22-carat. The gold rate today for 10 gram of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 350. If you are buying 22-carat of gold today, you will require to pay Rs 46,000 per 10 gram. Gold buyers will have to pay Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat, according to details provided by goodreturns website. The hike in gold price continues even as gold gets cheaper in the international market. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal And Odisha Gear up For This Month's 2nd Cyclone

Gold rate varies in states and cities due to separate taxes levied by respective state governments.

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 50,160 per 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Pune Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Nagpur is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price today in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,930 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in today in Lucknow is Rs 50,830 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today

City22-k gold (per 10 gm)24-k gold (per 10 gm)
ChennaiRs 45,980Rs 50,160
BangaloreRs 45,600Rs 49,750
DelhiRs 46,930Rs 50,830
MumbaiRs 46,000Rs 47,000
KeralaRs 45,600Rs 49,750
PatnaRs 46,000Rs 47,000
NagpurRs 46,000Rs 47,000
Bhubaneswar Rs 45,600Rs 49,750
AhmedabadRs 48,000Rs 50,000