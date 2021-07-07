New Delhi: Gold price today increased by Rs 320 per 10 gram. Gold rate continues its northward march which began on the very first day of the month of July. Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is at below 46,800-mark. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is at over Rs 47,700-mark, according to data provided by Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Big Change In Gold Price; Check City-Wise List

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 49,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,550 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,550 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,750 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said that international gold prices rallied, giving breakout of short term resistance above USD 1,800 per ounce, as per an IANS report. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Price In Your City

The weaker dollar and economic growth concerns over higher oil prices boosted buying in gold for the day, he was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 2, 2021: Check Affordable Gold Price