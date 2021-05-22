New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today remained steady. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,000. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,000. The stable gold price is a welcome relief for gold buyers as wedding season is on across India. However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has an effect on the demand for gold. Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Eats Buffet Food At Air India Lounge of Delhi Airport | Watch

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. If you want to buy 10 gram of 24-carat gold, you need to spend Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,850 Rs 50,020 Bangalore Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Delhi Rs 46,930 Rs 50,830 Mumbai Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Kerala Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Patna Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Nagpur Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Gold rates vary in state wise and city wise due to different taxes levied by respective state governments. The gold prices mentioned in the story may vary at jewellery sho