New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today remained steady bringing cheer for buyers and investors. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,000. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,000. For the most part of May, gold prices went up. However, gold rate has started to settle down for the last two days.
If you want to buy 100 gram of 22-carat gold, then the gold rate is Rs 4,60,000. Gold price per 100 gram of 24-carat is Rs 4,70,000.
Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 45,910
|Rs 50,060
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,750
|Delhi
|Rs 46,930
|Rs 50,830
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Kerala
|Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,750
|Patna
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Nagpur
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Bhubaneswar
| Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,750
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,000
|Rs 50,000
Gold rate across India varies due to taxes levied by the state governments in respective states and cities.