New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today remained steady bringing cheer for buyers and investors. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,000. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,000. For the most part of May, gold prices went up. However, gold rate has started to settle down for the last two days. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 18 May 2021: Gold Prices Change on Tuesday, Know Revised Gold Rates in Your City

If you want to buy 100 gram of 22-carat gold, then the gold rate is Rs 4,60,000. Gold price per 100 gram of 24-carat is Rs 4,70,000. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 16 May 2021: Gold Price Hovers Near ₹ 45,000/10gm; Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, May 13 2021: Gold Price Falls Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya 2021; Check 22k, 24k Gold Rates

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,910 Rs 50,060 Bangalore Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Delhi Rs 46,930 Rs 50,830 Mumbai Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Kerala Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Patna Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Nagpur Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,600 Rs 49,750 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Gold rate across India varies due to taxes levied by the state governments in respective states and cities.