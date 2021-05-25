New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today remained low at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. If you are buying 10 gram of 24-carat gold today, you need to pay Rs 47,000. Gold rate has remained low for a few days now. While, the low gold price is definitely welcome thing for buyers, the ongoing Covid pandemic has affected the demand for gold across India. However, Gold is considered as a perfect safeguard against inflation. Also Read - Gold Rate Today 24 May, 2021: Low Gold Price Cheers Buyers; Check Revised Gold Rates City-wise

Since, the different state governments levy a number of taxes on gold, gold rates vary in state-wise and city-wise.

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai:

Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 17 May 2021: Gold Prices Remain Steady. Check Revised Rates in Your City

Gold Rate Today in Pune:

Gold rate in Pune today is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today in Nagpur:

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,950 Rs 50,100 Bangalore Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Delhi Rs 46,930 Rs 50,830 Mumbai Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Kerala Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Patna Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Nagpur Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Today’s Gold price rates mentioned in the copy are likely to vary at jewellery shop due to making charges and other taxes.