New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today fell bringing cheer to buyers and investors amid Covid pandemic. The gold rate has dipped more than Rs 100 per 10 gram, according to a PTI report. People buying 10 gram of 22-carat of gold will need to pay Rs 46,000. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,000. Gold price in Delhi today dipped by Rs 102. Gold rate in Mumbai today is around Rs 46,000.
Daily Gold rate varies in states and cities across India as different state governments impose different taxes.
Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 45,950
|Rs 50,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,760
|Delhi
|Rs 46,930
|Rs 50,830
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Kerala
|Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,760
|Patna
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Nagpur
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 47,000
|Bhubaneswar
| Rs 45,600
|Rs 49,760
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,000
|Rs 50,000
Readers please note that gold rate may vary from the gold price at jewellery shops.