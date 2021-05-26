New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today fell bringing cheer to buyers and investors amid Covid pandemic. The gold rate has dipped more than Rs 100 per 10 gram, according to a PTI report. People buying 10 gram of 22-carat of gold will need to pay Rs 46,000. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,000. Gold price in Delhi today dipped by Rs 102. Gold rate in Mumbai today is around Rs 46,000. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 25 May, 2021: Gold Price Down; Check Revised 22k, 24k Gold Rates City-wise

Daily Gold rate varies in states and cities across India as different state governments impose different taxes.

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,950 Rs 50,100 Bangalore Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Delhi Rs 46,930 Rs 50,830 Mumbai Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Kerala Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Patna Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Nagpur Rs 46,000 Rs 47,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,600 Rs 49,760 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Readers please note that gold rate may vary from the gold price at jewellery shops.