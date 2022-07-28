Gold Rate Today, 28 July 2022: The price of yellow metal witnessed a slight dip on Thursday with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 50,680. The gold rate in India for 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,450 today after a fall of Rs 130.Also Read - Gold Rates Today, July 19: Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Other Cities

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,680 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,450 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,660 and Rs 47,350, respectively.

Check Gold Price in Major Cities Today

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,670 ₹52,000 Mumbai ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Delhi ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Kolkata ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Bangalore ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Hyderabad ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Kerala ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Pune ₹46,830 ₹51,090 Vadodara ₹46,830 ₹51,090 Ahmedabad ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Jaipur ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Lucknow ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Coimbatore ₹47,670 ₹52,000 Madurai ₹47,670 ₹52,000 Vijayawada ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Patna ₹46,830 ₹51,090 Nagpur ₹46,830 ₹51,090 Chandigarh ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Surat ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bhubaneswar ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Mangalore ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Visakhapatnam ₹46,800 ₹51,060 Nashik ₹46,830 ₹51,090 Mysore ₹46,850 ₹51,110

