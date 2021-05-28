New Delhi: Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Today fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram. This is a welcome relief for gold buyers as gold rate was soaring in the month of May. Gold rate today went down by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold buyers need to pay around Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat. For 10 gram of 24-carat gold, buyers need to pay Rs 47,590. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 26 May, 2021: Gold Price Falls; Check Revised Gold Rates in Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is Rs 46,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,590 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 46,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,590 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,590 per 10 gram of 24 carat.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 46,090 Rs 50,290 Bangalore Rs 45,890 Rs 50,090 Delhi Rs 46,890 Rs 50,890 Mumbai Rs 46,590 Rs 47,590 Kerala Rs 45,890 Rs 50,090 Patna Rs 46,590 Rs 47,590 Nagpur Rs 46,590 Rs 47,590 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,890 Rs 50,090 Ahmedabad Rs 48,390 Rs 50,390

Readers please note that gold rates vary in states and cities due to different taxes imposed by different state governments.