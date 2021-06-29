Gold Rate Today: Gold prices on Tuesday remain below Rs 47,000-mark. Gold August futures, on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading 0.16 per cent down at Rs 46,932 per 10 gram. Silver futures, on the other hand, was at Rs 68,937 per kg down Rs 0.44 per cent. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 28, 2021: Gold Price Sees Big Change; Check Revised Prices

In Delhi, Gold was trading at Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat, while in Mumbai it was being sold at Rs 46,160. In Kolkata and Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is 46,670 and Rs 44,350 for 10 gram 22-carat gold respectively. Notably, prices for gold in India vary across different parts due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

