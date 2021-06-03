New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today went up by Rs 1,330 per 10 gram. If gold buyers are buying 100 gram of gold, then they need to pay Rs 13,300 more. 10 gram of 22-carat gold rate is over Rs 48,200. The 24-carat gold price is Rs 49,230 per 10 gram. In global market too, gold price was close to five-month high. Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 2 2021: Revised 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Other Cities

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 48,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 49,230 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price today in Pune is Rs 48,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,230 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 48,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,230 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Delhi today Rs 51,250 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 50,300 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,470 Rs 50,700 Bangalore Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Pune Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Vadodara Rs 48,600 Rs 50,640 Jaipur Rs 47,000 Rs 51,250 Kerala Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Patna Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Nagpur Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Bhubaneswar Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Ahmedabad Rs 48,600 Rs 50,640

Gold rate in state and cities varies as state governments levy different set of taxes on price of gold. Gold prices mentioned in the copy are indicative and vary at jewellery shops.