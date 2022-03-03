Gold Rate Today: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Gold rates on Thursday saw a massive jump across all major cities on Thursday. As per the reports of Good Returns, the yellow metal rates were up by Rs 10,000 per 100 grams. Following the hike, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,700 per 10 gms. The prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold soared to 50,090. In the previous trade, the prices of 22-cart and 24-carat gold were Rs 46,700 and Rs 50,950.Also Read - No Report of Hostage Situation in Ukraine: India Dismisses Russia's Claims

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,700 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold).  For the unvsersed, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Also Read - 10 Super Rich Russians Hit Hard By US Sanctions Following Invasion of Ukraine

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here:  

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,80053,240
Mumbai47,70052,040
Delhi 47,70052,040
Kolkata 47,70052,040
Bangalore 47,70052,040
Hyderabad 47,70052,040
Kerala 47,70052,040
Pune47,78052,090
Vadodara47,80052,140
Ahmedabad47,75052,090
Jaipur47,85052,200
Lucknow47,85052,200
Coimbatore48,80053,240
Madurai48,80053,240
Vijayawada47,70052,040
Patna47,78052,090
Nagpur47,80052,140
Chandigarh47,85052,200
Surat47, 75052,090
Bhubaneswar47,70052,040
Mangalore47,70052,040
Visakhapatnam47,70052,040
Nashik47,78052,090
Mysore47,70052,040
Also Read - Russian Forces Capture Ukrainian City of Kherson: Reports