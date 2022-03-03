Gold Rate Today: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Gold rates on Thursday saw a massive jump across all major cities on Thursday. As per the reports of Good Returns, the yellow metal rates were up by Rs 10,000 per 100 grams. Following the hike, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,700 per 10 gms. The prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold soared to 50,090. In the previous trade, the prices of 22-cart and 24-carat gold were Rs 46,700 and Rs 50,950.Also Read - No Report of Hostage Situation in Ukraine: India Dismisses Russia's Claims

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,700 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). For the unvsersed, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here: