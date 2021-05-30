Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal rates on Sunday saw an increase of Rs 900 per 10o gramfor both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, the Good Returns Website showed. If you want to buy 100 gram of 22-carat gold, then you will have to pay Rs 4,65,800. Gold price per 100 gram of 24-carat is Rs 4,75, 800. Earlier on Saturday, the 24-carat gold price was Rs 4,64,900 per 100 gram and Rs 44, 490 per 10 gram. Also Read - Shimla Relaxes Lockdown Rules, Allows Shops to Open For 5 Hours On Weekdays
In the national capital, the 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,750 per 10 grams and the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 50,750 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the rate of 22 and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,160 and Rs 50,740 respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 46,580 for 22-carat and Rs 47,580 for 24-carat gold.
Check Gold Price Today in Your City Here
|Chennai
|Rs 46,110
|Rs 50,300
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49,950
|Pune
|Rs 46,580
|Rs 47,580
|Jaipur
|Rs 46,750
|Rs 50,750
|Kerala
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49,950
|Patna
|Rs 46,580
|Rs 47,580
|Nagpur
|Rs 46,580
|Rs 47,580
|Bhubaneswar
| Rs 45,800
|Rs 49,950
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,180
|Rs 50,180
Readers, please note that today’s Gold Prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ