Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal rates on Sunday saw an increase of Rs 900 per 10o gramfor both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, the Good Returns Website showed. If you want to buy 100 gram of 22-carat gold, then you will have to pay Rs 4,65,800. Gold price per 100 gram of 24-carat is Rs 4,75, 800. Earlier on Saturday, the 24-carat gold price was Rs 4,64,900 per 100 gram and Rs 44, 490 per 10 gram.

In the national capital, the 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,750 per 10 grams and the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 50,750 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the rate of 22 and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,160 and Rs 50,740 respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 46,580 for 22-carat and Rs 47,580 for 24-carat gold.

Check Gold Price Today in Your City Here

Chennai Rs 46,110 Rs 50,300 Bangalore Rs 45,800 Rs 49,950 Pune Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580 Jaipur Rs 46,750 Rs 50,750 Kerala Rs 45,800 Rs 49,950 Patna Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580 Nagpur Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,800 Rs 49,950 Ahmedabad Rs 48,180 Rs 50,180

Readers, please note that today’s Gold Prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ