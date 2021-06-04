Gold Rate Today: A day after witnessing a significant rise, gold prices on Friday remained unchanged at Rs 4,82,300 per 100 gm, the Good Returns website showed. The price of 24-carat gold also remained stable at Rs 4,92,300 per 100 gm. Silver, on the other hand, saw a marginal rise of Rs 100 and was trading at Rs 72,000 per kg. Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, gold jewelry prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 3 June 2021: Massive Change in Gold Price, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore
In New Delhi, the price of 22 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 47,110 and Rs 51,360 per 10 gm respectively. In Chennai, it is being sold at Rs 45,850 per 10 gm, according to the website. In cities like Mumbai and Pune, Gold was trading at Rs 48,230 per 10 gm.
Check gold rate in your city today
|City
|22-carat gold price today
|24-carat gold price today
|Chennai
|Rs 45,850
|Rs 50,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,640
|Pune
|Rs 48,230
|Rs 49,230
|Vadodara
|Rs 48,710
|Rs 50,750
|Jaipur
|Rs 47,110
|Rs 51,360
|Kerala
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,640
|Patna
|Rs 48,230
|Rs 49,230
|Nagpur
|Rs 48,230
|Rs 49,230
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 45,500
|Rs 49,640
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,710
|Rs 50,750
Readers, please note that gold price rates on Wednesday do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other levies. Furthermore, there is no difference between normal gold price rates and hallmarked gold.