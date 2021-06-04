Gold Rate Today: A day after witnessing a significant rise, gold prices on Friday remained unchanged at Rs 4,82,300 per 100 gm, the Good Returns website showed. The price of 24-carat gold also remained stable at Rs 4,92,300 per 100 gm. Silver, on the other hand, saw a marginal rise of Rs 100 and was trading at Rs 72,000 per kg. Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, gold jewelry prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 3 June 2021: Massive Change in Gold Price, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore

In New Delhi, the price of 22 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 47,110 and Rs 51,360 per 10 gm respectively. In Chennai, it is being sold at Rs 45,850 per 10 gm, according to the website. In cities like Mumbai and Pune, Gold was trading at Rs 48,230 per 10 gm. Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 2 2021: Revised 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Other Cities

Check gold rate in your city today Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 1 2021: Check 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Other Cities

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 45,850 Rs 50,000 Bangalore Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Pune Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Vadodara Rs 48,710 Rs 50,750 Jaipur Rs 47,110 Rs 51,360 Kerala Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Patna Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Nagpur Rs 48,230 Rs 49,230 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Ahmedabad Rs 48,710 Rs 50,750